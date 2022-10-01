M﻿artin Watt, BBC Scotland

Wingers Ryan Kent and Rabbi Matondo were key to Rangers' tactics at Tynecastle as the visitors delivered one of their best performances of the season.

Both stayed high and wide and allowed Rangers to break at speed with direct passing to the flanks. The first two goals came in this vein, with Kent delivering for Antonio Colak, then Matondo assisting the striker's second.

After just one victory from their first three Premiership away trips, the resounding victory was an emphatic response from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men before a daunting Champions League challenge at Anfield.