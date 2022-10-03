Hearts' opponents lose in Serie A
- Published
Fiorentina warmed up for their Europa Conference League match against Heart of Midlothian with defeat on Sunday.
Vincenzo Italiano's side lost 1-0 away to Serie A opponents Atalanta, Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal in the second half.
With two wins and three draws from eight, Fiorentina are 11th in the division. The Florence side have picked up one point from their opening two Conference League Group A games.
Hearts got their first points with a 2-0 win away to RFS last time out but Robbie Neilson's side lost 4-0 to Scottish Premiership opponents Rangers on Saturday.