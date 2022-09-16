United have 'taken first steps' to recovery

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson says the Tannadice side have "taken the first steps" to recovery after keeping a clean sheet last time out away to Motherwell.

T﻿he goalless draw at Fir Park a fortnight ago ended a six-game run without a clean sheet, which saw United lose on five occasions while shipping 25 goals, including 7-0 (AZ Alkmaar) and 9-0 (Celtic) defeats.

"You never want to let nine goals in, or seven or three," said Eriksson. "You want to keep a clean sheet, so it hasn't been fun.

"It's tough but the most important thing is to try and go forward with confidence and let the defenders feel that you're still confident and have the trust in yourself because you need them to believe in you."