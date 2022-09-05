We asked for your post-match reaction after Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alec: The result was definitely a reality check in the sense that, yes we've been playing great football and dominating games, but the last few matches we've been lucky to win as our goalscoring has started to dry up and we can't expect to beat the better teams when we constantly waste our chances. Hopefully this forces us to be sharper now.

Andrew: Arsenal were clearly the better team for 65 minutes but at the end of day the team that scores the most goals is the winning team. Arsenal have clearly improved in numerous areas of the field and it was good to see. The bigger question is who is now going to finish in the top four?

Adam: Very poor decision to make a triple substitution at a critical time in the match. Arsenal were playing really well and they did not need to panic. Martinelli's goal should stand, poor VAR decision. Great possession and overall technical display but need to pull the trigger much more in good positions.

David: Not at all surprised at the result, we've conceded poor individual error goals in four of the previous games and although creating chances aren't ruthless enough in front of goal. Too many times, as previously, it's one or two passes too many before having a shot allowing defences to get into shape. Arteta doing a great job but still a long way to go.

Trev: Arsenal dominated large parts of the match and played their football. They had good opportunities to level again after United scored their second goal, but the turning point was the three subs which weakened the defence, exposing gaps in the backline. I'm still proud of how Arsenal have started this season and they still look dangerous going forward.