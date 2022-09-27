By Aberdeen supporter Gary Scott

Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty return to Pittodrie on Saturday, exactly 572 days since their eight-year reign in charge of Aberdeen came to an end. They bring their Kilmarnock side north, looking for a first away win in the Scottish Premiership since their return to the top flight.

It’s fair to say the decision to dispense with the services of McInnes and Docherty still splits elements of the Aberdeen support – not helped by immediate successor Stephen Glass' disappointing tenure and with the jury still out on incumbent Jim Goodwin after mixed results so far.

Goodwin will have had a lot to think about during the international break after the dismal showing by his team at Hibernian last time out and he’s got a big problem to solve with Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson’s suspensions exposing a lack of depth in certain areas of the squad.

Will Ross McCrorie be redeployed at left centre-back once again or does the manager choose to mix things up and throw young Jack Milne into the fray? If McCrorie does move back to defence, who steps into the midfield area to support Ylber Ramadani?

One thing is for sure, McInnes and Docherty will be out to pile the pressure on Goodwin and leave the Granite City with three points and poke a thumb in the eye of those in the Dons hierarchy. An interesting afternoon awaits.