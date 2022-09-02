Moyes on Scamacca, recruitment and Paqueta

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes faces late decisions on Gianluca Scamacca and Aaron Cresswell. He confirmed Ben Johnson will not be available.

  • He is pleased with the signings he has made this summer: “We've tried to bring in players we really believe can keep us up near the top end. I think the top clubs have also recruited well. We were short and we needed the players in.”

  • On how and when to blood Lucas Paqueta: “We want to get him involved but we want to be fair and give him a chance to get to know the players and how we play, and to get used to the Premier League as well.”

  • He is happy to be back playing on a Saturday: "We've probably had a year of Sunday football so it feels strange, but it's great to be playing on a Saturday. The tradition in this country is Saturday is a day of football."

