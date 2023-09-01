We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: Chelsea need to sign Joao Felix. He scored four goals in just a few months in a poorly managed Chelsea team at the end of last season. He would thrive in this new exiting team under Poch.

Xavier: We should sign Eze, hijack loan deal for Astu Fati, or perhaps Brennan Johnson. We need a winger for squad depth.

Edward: To get a creative midfielder who can provide chances to Jackson and Sterling. Cole Palmer or Emile Smith Rowe from our rivals I would just love.

David: We want to buy someone who has got Champions League-winning mentality. We don't want any more under 22-year-olds, we could do with Kimmich or Goretzka from Bayern Munich, Ivan Toney up front and someone like Bremer from Juventus will be good for us! We need experience!