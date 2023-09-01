We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Daire: Any right-winger who can cross the ball. Ever since Anthony Gordon left the club we haven't filled that gap at all and I could see us really struggling in that position.

Zach: Getting rid of the dead weight - Keane, Gbamin and Gomes to name a few. Bring in a solid quick centre-back to challenge Tarkowski and Branthwaite. Possibly a left-back - Young and Mykolenko seem a bit of a liability so far. Not saying our attack is where I'd like it to be, but I think there's enough to allow us time to stabilise this season.

Stephen: A playmaker in midfield like Gallagher of Chelsea - that would be fantastic. If he was the only signing he would be worth it.

Benji: Is Lucas Digne happy at Aston Villa? Do you think he'd fancy coming back? We could really do with his crossing ability now that we have what looks like a somewhat reliable big man through the middle.