'Vast improvement needed for Euro decider as Dons steal point in Paisley'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

After an exhilarating second-half comeback in Gothenburg on Thursday evening, it was back to earth with a bump for the Red Army on Sunday afternoon with their side mustering up a sub-par performance in Paisley.

Despite all that, Barry Robson’s men left the SMISA with a point tucked in their swag bag after pulling off a heist that John Dillinger would’ve been proud of.

The Dons were second best throughout in their second away game of the Premiership campaign but, somehow, went in at the break a goal to the good as Jonny Hayes’ free-kick sailed past everyone into the back of the net after 42 minutes. At that point Aberdeen were sitting on an xG of just 0.04.

To be fair to Saints, they kept up where they left off and it was no surprise to see them turn things around – a penalty from Greg Kiltie and a goal from Alex Greive looked like ensuring Aberdeen’s miserable record in Renfrewshire would continue.

Second-half substitutes Jimmy McGarry and James McGrath failed to have the same sort of immediate impact they’d had in Sweden and this podcast host was already starting to draft the full-time tweet bemoaning an abject afternoon’s work from the men in red before the Dons were handed (literally) a lifeline by Alex Gogc. The drama still wasn’t over yet…

Bojan Miovski slipped as he took the penalty and the ball spun off down the centre of the goal past Zach Hemming. Saints insisted it was a 'double hit' but in the absence of any definitive footage, the goal stood and Aberdeen travelled back north with a point their play scarcely deserved.

A huge couple of weeks is now on the horizon for Barry Robson’s side and they will need to be vastly improved to ensure progression to the Europa League groups on Thursday evening before a double-header in the league with the Edinburgh sides.