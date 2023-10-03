Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

After a week in which Manchester City lost two football matches, I was preparing to articulate how I felt the team had fallen short in both games.

The enormous impact of losing Rodri, the lack of intensity, the vulnerability at left-back, the inability to turn significant possession into clear-cut scoring chances and the number of poor performances from so many individuals.

Then we heard the very sad news that City legend Francis Lee had died. As a boy, I was fortunate enough to see him play in that magnificent side of the late 60s and early 70s. He was part of that fabulous triumvirate of Bell, Lee and Summerbee.

Lee was competitive, tough, with good pace and, despite his lack of height, could head a ball. He had a distinctive running style with his barrel chest and positive approach.

As a player, he won every domestic honour and a European Cup Winners' Cup. He also represented England in a World Cup.

His time as chairman of Manchester City, in the 1990s, was less successful. The managererial appointments of both Alan Ball and Steve Coppell were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Thank goodness we have Pep Guardiola at the helm now to ensure we bring this losing run to an end with two important fixtures in the next week.

Rest in peace, Franny - and thanks for the memories.