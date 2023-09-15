Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton have narrowly avoided relegation for the past two seasons. Spending in the transfer market has been chaotic and largely squandered. They will face an independent commission in October after being referred by the Premier League for an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

This a charge Everton deny and will robustly defend but it plays into the maelstrom that has swirled around Goodison Park in the Moshiri years.

Moshiri has changed managers at indecently hasty intervals, made ill-advised appointments, presided over a transfer strategy without structure and has driven a fiercely loyal fanbase to peaceful protests about the way the club has been run.

There were occasions when Moshiri delivered on his high ambitions, such as when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed manager in December 2019, but shafts of light were always obliterated by storms ahead.

Moshiri has not attended a game at Goodison Park since Watford won 5-2 in October 2021, effectively the beginning of the end for Rafael Benitez, another managerial punt that went awry.

Until early 2022 there had also been the controversial presence of Moshiri's business associate Alisher Usmanov, who had been with him when they were shareholders at Arsenal. Usmanov was regarded by many as the unseen Everton presence, sponsoring the training ground, parts of Goodison Park and also having an exclusive option on naming rights for the new stadium.

Everton suspended sponsorships with Usmanov in March 2022, when he had his assets frozen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This has all happened with Bill Kenwright as chairman, divisive and largely unpopular, who hailed Moshiri as "the perfect partner" when he brought him into Everton seven years ago after what he claimed was "an exhaustive search".

For most Everton fans, seven years of Moshiri have proved imperfect and exhausting.

Read more from Phil on Moshiri's chaotic Everton reign here