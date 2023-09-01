Tottenham will focus on a deal for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, 22, after being beaten by Brighton to the loan signing of Ansu Fati. (Standard, external)

Forest have revived talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25. (Mail, external)

Fulham are ready to beat Nottingham Forest to Monaco's France midfielder Youssouf Fofana, 24. (Football Insider, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column