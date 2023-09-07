The stats behind Aberdeen's rocky Premiership start

Four games, two points. New-look Aberdeen haven't exactly flown out of the Premiership blocks this season, albeit European exertions have played a part.

The Dons aren't firing on all cylinders in attack, netting just three times so far. Only St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Hearts have scored fewer.

Factor in that Aberdeen have an expected goals (XG) of 4.31 and it suggests they're not making the most of their opportunities.

Perhaps more concerning is that the Dons have taken the second-fewest shots - 36 - and their efforts on target haul of seven is clearly the lowest. St Johnstone are the next most shot-shy with 11 on target.

As a snapshot of Aberdeen's struggles, Duk - a sensation last season - has been well below his best this term and is yet to open his account despite 29 touches in the opposition box, a total topped only by Hearts' Lawrence Shankland.

At the other end of the pitch, Aberdeen have the joint second leakiest defence in the division with seven goals conceded. Their XG against of 6.65 points to Barry Robson's men coughing up chances too easily.

This is backed by the shots faced (56) and shots faced on target (25) both being the third highest in the league.

Aberdeen's passing accuracy of 62.2% also ranks low, beating only Livingston, Ross County and St Mirren.

So, plenty to improve upon when the action ramps back up after the international break.