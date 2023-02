Manchester United want to strengthen their defence by signing Napoli's 26-year-old South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, who has a £42m release clause. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, United are keen to offer a new long-term contract to forward Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and the club want to reward him with a significant pay rise (Mail), external

