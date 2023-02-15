Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes Graham Potter's calm approach to management is "admirable" but worries it may cause him problems in modern football.

Potter responded forcefully to criticism he does not get angry enough on the touchline, explaining he behaves in the way he thinks he "should conduct" himself.

On the positive side, Osman thinks he is setting an important example for the next generation.

"It's admirable what Potter is trying to do," he told a special episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "If we want the next generation of youngsters to show more respect towards officials, it has to come up from the top.

"However, whether we want to admit it or not, those managers that scream and complain probably get more decisions.

"As good a message as he is trying to send, unless he does let referees know he is unhappy, then I do think it will work against him."

