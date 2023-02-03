As Sean Dyche prepares for his first game as Everton manager at home to Arsenal, former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder Michael Brown and Everton fan Briony Bragg join The Football News Show to discuss supporter protests and what it will take to get fans back onside.

Brown also explains how Dyche can get results from his struggling squad, after the Toffees were the only Premier League club not to make a signing in January.

