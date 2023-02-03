Atlanta Utd in no rush to complete transfers amid Giakoumakis chase - gossip

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda says Atlanta United are in no rush to complete their transfer business as Giorgos Giakoumakis nears a move from Celtic. (Record)

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate says, "I have now faced my feelings about the World Cup in Qatar" after missing out on the Japan squad. (Sun)

Left-back Greg Taylor believes Celtic's new signings will help the team find another gear. (Record)

BBC Sport