Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian: What the manager said

Caretaker Stuart Kettlewell urges "caution" about making the assumption that two wins as caretaker strengthens his case to be permanent Motherwell manager.

The 38-year-old tells BBC Scotland he simply wants what is best for the club and that the board has to make sure that whoever takes charge can maintain the improvement for the remaining 12 league games.

"I am genuinely not pitching myself out for this job," says Kettlewell, who was embraced by chairman Jim McMahon after the 2-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. "If the club think I can help them out, there is a conversation to be had.

"Genuinely, we have not had that conversation. I wasn't expecting that conversation."

Asked how he had turned the team around in his two games in charge, he adds: "There's definitely no Kettlewell magic - I can tell you that. It comes down to players.

"It is my job in the last two games to see if I can pick some weaknesses in Hearts and St Mirren, my job to identify where they are strong and can hurt us. Once you put all that information out there, it's how the players respond it it on the pitch over 90 minutes."

Kettlewell says the win over Hearts gives Motherwell a great platform going into "12 massive games to come for the club".

"They were almost perfect again," he says, praising his players' "mental toughness" to survive some early pressure before securing the victory.