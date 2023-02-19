Cesar Azpilicueta has taken to social media to provide an update after suffering a head injury in Saturday's defeat by Southampton.

The Chelsea captain received oxygen treatment for several minutes, before being stretchered off and taken to hospital.

He posted on Twitter:, external "Hi everyone! Thank you all for your love and messages of support!

"My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident.

"From the Chelsea medical team, to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"