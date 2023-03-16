Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

When you think of saves and Palace, it has to be one of the many from that man, Julian Speroni. He was the true definition of a shot-stopper and has rightly attained cult status at Selhurst Park.

Two saves spring to mind with both contributing to Palace’s current spell in the Premier League.

The first, a super save from Ashley Barnes down at Amex Stadium, which played a major part in the two-legged play-off semi-final victory over our bitter rivals Brighton on the south coast. How he got a touch on that shot to ping the ball onto the bar was incredible.

Even more amazing was his save from Troy Deeney in the final at Wembley. Time simply stood still as we all waited for the Watford man to pull the trigger, only for Speroni to somehow claw his way across the striker and push the ball out.

Our very own Manos De Dios.

