Ross County v Dundee Utd: Commentator's notes

Alsadair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

This Saturday the focus in the Premiership is very much on the relegation battle, with Kilmarnock in 10th hosting Motherwell, a place above them, and the even higher-stakes battle in Dingwall between Ross County and Dundee United, a point below their hosts at the foot of the table.

Time is running out for the bottom two to make a convincing case for survival and it seems likely to be a tense affair as both managers seek the victory they hope can be the springboard to safety.

While the pressure is undoubtedly on both Malky Mackay and Liam Fox to move away from the drop zone, the “noise” as it has come to be known appears louder round Tannadice way when it comes to those looking for change.

Liam Fox had a public assurance from United owner Mark Ogren only this week that he had no “immediate” plans to bow to those clamouring for a second managerial sacking this season, but the young United boss acknowledged that only positive results will ensure that remains the case.

The more experienced Malky Mackay has been over the course before and having been able to strengthen his squad in January, unlike Fox, he must now mould his regenerated squad into a team capable of winning, starting on Saturday.

The outcome will not necessarily decide who will finish bottom, but defeat for either will ramp up the negativity and could prove psychologically damaging going into the final stages of the campaign.