Postecoglou on injuries, Celtic's mental strength & Livi's plastic pitch
- Published
Lewis Irons, BBC Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership visit to Livingston.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Jota and Carl Starfelt are back in training and Callum McGregor is the only absentee.
Celtic’s players have handled the physical demands well as the injury situation has improved compared to this time last season.
Comeback win against Hearts and last-gap victory at St Johnstone showed strong mental character of team amid draining schedule of domestic and Champions League football.
On Livingston, he knows the challenge and says previous performances and results will have no bearing on Sunday's game.
Reiterates he doesn’t like plastic pitches – Celtic will train on their Lennoxtown astroturf but nothing changes regarding preparation.
World Cup won’t play any part in trying to get more out of his players who may be on the brink of a place in their national squad.