Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

We can assume Steven Gerrard is not easily rattled. The highlights of his playing career often involved him leading his team out of adverse situations, sometimes in hostile environments, as he held his nerve amid heightened tension. This was one of the traits that marked him out to Aston Villa - as chief executive Christian Purslow said when he was appointed.

Purslow was well placed to know, having been in a senior role at Liverpool when Gerrard was at his playing peak, and it was obvious he held the former midfielder in the highest esteem.

At the news conference marking his appointment in November, I asked what it would be like when things are not going well and difficult conversations might be necessary. "I expect the truth. Constructive criticism - I don’t fear that," said Gerrard. And Purlsow added: "People who know me - and Steven does know me - know I like to be a straight shooter and be honest."

Whatever the conversations between Gerrard, Purslow and the club’s owners are like at the moment, no-one will be in much doubt about the fans' point of view. While Villa did perform strongly at times against Chelsea, they were ultimately overpowered - and paid for their mistakes.

Gerrard said after Sunday’s game that he heard the boos and accepts the criticism. He is used to tests of nerve and will face up to it.

But if there are many more negative results - and the games against Fulham and Brentford now look particularly important - the real test of nerve may be taking place in the boardroom.

A significant section of supporters have made up their minds that they have lost faith in Gerrard. How far will the faith of Purslow and the owners stretch?

