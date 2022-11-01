Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup.

W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.

M﻿eanwhile, summer signing Phillips has been dogged by injuries and has played only 14 minutes for his new club across three substitute appearances.

"﻿Kalvin is doing partial training sessions, not contact yet but we'll see his evolution," said Guardiola. "I'm not going to use a player who is not ready either physically or in terms of rhythm.

"﻿At the moment I think it will be tight.

"﻿And Kyle, I'm impressed with how quick his recovery has been but he will be later than Kalvin.

"﻿I don't know Gareth's [Southgate] intentions but he speaks with the players regularly. They know better than me. If you're asking me today, if they'll be fit, I'll say it's likely."