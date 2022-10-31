'They're just playing the ball expecting someone to be there'
- Published
"They look like the old Arsenal." ❤️@MichailAntonio says the Gunners are reaping the rewards of sticking with Mikel Arteta...#BBCMOTD2 pic.twitter.com/hXFDe05vSO— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 30, 2022
Did you know? Arsenal won a Premier League home match by five or more goals for the 19th time, with each of the previous 18 instances coming under Arsene Wenger.