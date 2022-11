We asked for your reaction to the 4-0 loss at Dundee United that leaves Kilmarnock bottom on goal difference...

Thomas: Where to start? No shots on target; constantly losing goals to balls over the top; defensive naivety, I could go on. Great changes needed. I once asked for an Andy Kerr but at the moment I would settle for a Vernon Wentzel! I am afraid that despair has set in and a minor miracle is needed.