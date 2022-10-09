Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "There were a lot of moments and the threat they have they can open you up, but we showed a lot of composure and character."

On Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal: "It was the best way to start because of the belief it generates in the stadium, so we're really happy.

"We could not get out [before half-time] because we were not good in our build up and to play the ball inside is very difficult. We started to lose some duels and we needed to hang in there to get to half time."

On his half-time team talk: "It was lively but we wanted to give confidence and tell them the game was there for the taking. [In the second-half] the organisation was better, the timing of the press, we won every second ball.

"I was really happy. You are always in doubt with the changes and how many players they were putting on or last lie but the players dealt with it with a lot of maturity and composure."

On Martinelli: "When you see where he is a year ago from when he played against Brentford to where he is today is phenomenal but it is his desire to train hard every day. It is a nightmare to play against him and we know we have a real threat up front."

On Bukayo Saka's winning penalty: "He practices every day but it's different in training when we put him under pressure to here today but credit to the boy, especially with what happened a year ago."