A﻿dam Millington, BBC Sport

Unai Emery may only have taken charge of two league games at Aston Villa but he's already picked up six points and put an end to their poor away run.

B﻿efore Sunday's trip to Brighton they had yet to win on the road but a double from Danny Ings did away with a record with which Villa had been reluctantly burdened.

H﻿is side battled well at the Amex despite being on the worse end of the possession statistic and continually placed the hosts under pressure, ultimately resulting in their victory.

T﻿he results under the new manager now see Villa occupy 12th in the Premier League table heading into the World Cup break, five points clear of the relegation places.

E﻿mery should be pleased by the immediate transformation he has seen his side undergo and will be hoping to continue in the same fashion when they take on Liverpool on Boxing Day when the league resumes.