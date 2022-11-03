Player to watch: Ryan Porteous (Hibs)

We're only just into November but pantomime season comes early to Aberdeen on Friday night where the glare of the spotlight will settle on the perceived villain of the piece, Ryan Porteous.

The Hibs defender - a wind-up merchant extraordinaire - was accused of "blatant cheating" by Dons boss Jim Goodwin after winning a dubious penalty as Liam Scales was sent off in the sides' previous meeting.

Hibs won that stormy encounter 3-1 and Goodwin is serving a suspension for his comments. It's fair to surmise that Aberdeen, backed by a baying crowd, are now out for revenge.

Porteous - sent off on his last visit to Pittodrie in March - will lap up the pelters and look to help the third-placed Hibees widen the gap on the Dons to four points.

The 23-year-old remains locked in talks over a new deal at Easter Road and another impressive showing from the gallus Scotland international will do his burgeoning prospects no harm.