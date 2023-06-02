'The only one with pass marks' - Sibbald edges it as your player of the season

We asked you to come up with a Dundee United player of the season. An admittedly tough task.

Here's what you said:

Tilly: Hands down it has to be Ilmari Niskanen. He’s one of the handful of players who has given 110% every single minute of play this season and he doesn’t get given enough praise or love for the work he puts in game after game.

Dave: There were a few bright sparks in a tough season. Dylan Levitt showed some high quality play. Aziz Behich gave glimmers of being top class and set up goals. Jamie McGrath showed composure during penalties, but the outstanding player for me in terms of leadership both on and off the pitch was Steven Fletcher.

Matthew: Out of a very limited number of players who can look the fans in the eye and say they did all they could, the player of the year has to be Craig Sibbald. He’s been played out of position almost every game but has coped very well in this role, he’s one of the few players I’d be happy to see in a United shirt again next year.

Allan: The only player with pass marks for me was Sibbald, he gives his all every minute he is on the pitch. No one else has been good or consistent enough to be mentioned.

Scott: Behich, McGrath or Sibbald for me, it’s very hard to see past those three to be honest. Sibbald never went into hiding, he battled in every single game and tried to run the entire midfield at times. He is a very underrated player. McGrath and Behich are both far too good to be part of a relegated team.

Gavin: It has got to be Fletcher, I hope he stays. The rest can leave as soon as possible.

Andy: Our goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has been our standout player this season, for all the wrong reasons. There are many reasons why Dundee Utd have been relegated, and he is one of the biggest.