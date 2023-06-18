Torino 'step up interest' in Aberdeen's Duk

Torino are ready to step up their interest in Aberdeen's 23-year-old Cape Verde forward, Duk. (Tuttomercatoweb), external

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack tweeted the name of 25-year-old Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard to his 16,000 followers but deleted the post and explained that it had been published by mistake and he was "simply doing a whole bunch of searching that I usually do on players". (Glasgow Evening Times), external

