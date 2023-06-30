When do Celtic and Rangers meet in the league?

With the fixture list released, fans of Celtic and Rangers have discovered when the two Glasgow rivals will clash in the 2023/24 league campaign.

The first Old Firm meeting comes on 3 September at Ibrox, the return fixture at Celtic Park is on 30 December, before their third encounter on 6 April.

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic held the edge over Rangers last season, winning two of the four league meetings, as well as triumphing over their cross-city rivals in both cup competitions.

Michael Beale's side did triumph 3-0 in the most recent meeting of the sides though. Can Rangers carry that forward into the new season? Or will it be Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers back in charge, that continue to dominate Scottish football?