After the announcement of Alexis Mac Alisster's move to Liverpool on Thursday, we asked you to send us your thoughts on the Reds first signing of the summer.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Jono: Alexis and Trent in midfield, with the forwards now settled, just add a world class right back and Liverpool are the ones to beat.

Mitchell: A World Cup winner in this day and age who's only 24 and was somewhat pivotal in the World Cup win for £35m. I think anyone who doesn't think this is a steal needs to wake up and smell the coffee. Think we will see another level to his game with Liverpool.

Andrew: £35m for Mac Allister is not a steal, but it could be the deal of the decade. His quality and versatility will make him a central figure at Anfield for the foreseeable future - great signing. Still need one midfielder, with Trent likely to move into the centre of the park and Jones, Elliot and Bajcetic all stepping up, one is all that is needed.

Andy: Oh no! Good as he may be, looks like yet another Liverpool midfielder not quite top class. We've been plagued with these going back to Benitez and before. Considering what we paid for Van Dijk, proportionately Bellingham wouldn't have cost much more - another missed opportunity!! Maybe there's still time to sign a truly world class midfielder?

Thakur: He is a great addition to midfield. If one looks at the problems Liverpool had this season, lack of control, creativity and very poor goal output from middle were major issues and Mac Alastair can do all three very effectively. These qualities along with his prime years being ahead of him it's clear he was a steal in terms of market fee.

Malcolm: I think Liverpool have finally found a replacement for Stevie G and a steal too.