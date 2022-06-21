Transfer news: Barcelona no longer as interested in Raphinha
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United, with Barcelona's interest in the forward having cooled. (Goal - in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, having failed to sign defender Jurrien Timber, Manchester United could make a move to sign his Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez. The centre-back is also a target for the Gunners. (Mirror), external
