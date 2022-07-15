How far Anthony Martial can go at Manchester United is "up to him".

That's what Erik ten Hag said after the forward bagged his second goal of pre-season in a comfortable win over Melbourne Victory.

United followed up beating Liverpool 4-0 with another four goals in Australia, Martial putting them in front after Scott McTominay levelled Victory's early opener.

"When he has the right focus, the right motivation and he works hard, he will have production ,because he is a good player," said Ten Hag.

Martial has been used as a central striker in United's two games and Ten Hag was pleased that his side showed a tactical flexibility against their conservative hosts.

"We have to get a threat on both sides - last week our left side was really good and now the right side," added the Dutchman.

"Now I want both of them and the middle, because you need it if you want to be creative against low blocks and the threat has to come from everyone."