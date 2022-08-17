Southampton v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

Leicester are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Southampton.

Southampton have won two of their previous four away league games against Leicester, though they have lost their last two.

Both Leicester and Southampton have conceded six Premier League goals this season, with no side shipping more. They’ve both had defeats where they’ve conceded four goals, as well as both being involved in a 2-2 draw.

Ayoze Perez has scored nine goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Southampton, three times as many as he’s netted against another opponent.