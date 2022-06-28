Anthony Gordon was one of Everton's few positives to come from a disappointing season where they narrowly avoided relegation.

The England Under-21 international started 19 of the 21 games after Frank Lampard took over and was named Everton's players' player of the year.

His winner against Manchester United in April went a long way to helping them stay up.

Gordon is a hard-working and talented winger, and Everton fans will be excited to see how the 21-year-old does in a team aiming to be competing higher up the league.

