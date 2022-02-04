BBC Sport

When Kane joined the 100 club

Image source, Getty Images
On this day in 2018, Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal as Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant stoppage-time strike looked to have given Liverpool victory, but referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after Virgil van Dijk collided with Erik Lamela.

Kane placed his 96th-minute penalty into the bottom-right corner to reach a century of English top-flight goals.

After the game he was presented with the boots below to celebrate the achievement.

Image source, Getty Images