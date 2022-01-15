Norwich 2-1 Everton: Smith reaction

Norwich manager Dean Smith: I have not looked at the table for about two months! It is about where you finish at the end of the season. We will take each game as it comes and the next one against Watford is a big one.

We have got some of our better players back – the likes of Grant Hanley, Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki - and that helps the younger players. It was unfortunate to see Tim go down at the end. It was a shoulder problem and we will assess it over the next 24 hours.