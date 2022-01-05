New Everton right-back Nathan Patterson is "a really good signing", according to former Toffees midfielder Don Hutchison.

The 20-year-old completed an £11.5m plus add-ons move from Rangers on Tuesday and Hutchison says he is a great fit for Rafael Benitez's side.

"He is a really sensible investment in the future," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's a great age, a fantastic young player who can get box-to-box and move over the turf easily.

"I think the fans will very quickly see what he is about and get on board with him. He will be at Everton for a really long time."

Listen to full discussion on the Patterson signing from 19'10 on BBC Sounds