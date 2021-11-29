Five Blues await award decision

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount are all on this year's shortlist for the Ballon d'Or - with the winner to be announced in Paris on Monday evening.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, while all five featured in the summer's Euros for their international sides.

Jorginho went on to win Euro 2020 with Italy.

See the full shortlist here and follow the awards show and results in our live page from 19:00 GMT.