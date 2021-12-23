Rangnick on return to Carrington, vaccines & five subs
Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before his side face Newcastle on Monday evening.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Paul Pogba is unavailable through injury, but the rest of the United squad have returned to training after Carrington was closed for four days following a Covid outbreak.
Rangnick says he has some difficult selection decisions to make but "they are all in good shape. The players have done their homework and they all had their schedules to train at home."
He says the club have encouraged the players to "behave in a disciplined way with regard to [social] contacts."
"The past weeks have shown if you are vaccinated two or three times, you can still catch the virus, especially the new virus," Rangnick said. "You are not being protected but at least you are being protected from severe symptoms."
The United boss says he is in favour of the reintroduction of five substitutes in the Premier League: "I think it was the right decision to have more options to change players to save energy for players, especially if they have just recovered from Covid."