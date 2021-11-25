BBC Sport

Bajcetic signs first professional contract with Reds

Published

Stefan Bajcetic has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool after moving from his hometown club, Celta Vigo, in February.

The 17-year-old centre-back originally joined Liverpool under-16s, but made his U18s debut last season and has occasionally stepped up to the U23s.

