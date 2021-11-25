Bajcetic signs first professional contract with Reds
- Published
Stefan Bajcetic has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool after moving from his hometown club, Celta Vigo, in February.
The 17-year-old centre-back originally joined Liverpool under-16s, but made his U18s debut last season and has occasionally stepped up to the U23s.
Skip twitter post
A proud moment for Stefan Bajcetic 👏— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post