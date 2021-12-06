Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has reiterated he wants to stay at the club but "the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue". The Egypt forward's deal runs out in summer 2023 and he is in negotiations over a new contract. (MBC Masr TV, via Liverpool Echo), external

Spain international Fabian Ruiz is a target for Liverpool, who want to bring in the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder next summer. (Fichajes), external

