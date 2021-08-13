Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "I think we top-performed but there must be a level above that. The fans were absolutely amazing. That was more than a 10/10 performance in terms of atmosphere. Constant singing. Amazing.

"I know after the play-off final there were a lot of proud people, a lot of tears. It’s been a long journey.

"I thought we deserved the win. What I liked was how brave we were, pressing high and trying to play.

"If there was only one man of the match, it's the fans. I can’t name one of the team, they were all top."

"We didn’t have any Premier League experience - maybe 30 minutes. We believe if we have players with quality and the right character, then there’s no problems.

"Of course this is one game. We have to prove it many more times. But this was a good start.

"Tonight I will enjoy it and get a glass of red."