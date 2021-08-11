Everton are set to make a £3m bid for Antwerp's 24-year-old Portuguese right-back Aurelio Buta, who has also attracted interest from Celtic. (Sun)

The Toffees, along with Arsenal and Tottenham, are interested in signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild - in German)

Meanwhile, Richarlison could feature in Saturday's season opener against Southampton - despite not having a summer break after representing Brazil at the Copa America and Tokyo Olympics. (Liverpool Echo)

