Southampton travel to League Two side Newport County on Wednesday (19:45 BST) as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side aim to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

Newport will be without boss Michael Flynn after he tested positive for coronavirus, while Hasenhuttl will be hoping his side can earn a first win of the season following Sunday's draw against Manchester United.

Hasenhuttl will rotate his squad for the trip to Wales, with Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters and Shane Long among those who could be handed minutes.

"This season we have a little more alternatives on the bench, not only academy players but the side is bigger," Hasenhuttl said.

"There will definitely be a lot of rotation and we will give players a chance who haven't played. They really need to play."