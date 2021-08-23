West Ham v Leicester: Confirmed team news
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes sticks with the same starting XI that came from behind to beat Newcastle in their season opener.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Dawson, Bowen, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Soucek
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste
Brendan Rodgers also names the same starting line-up from his side's 1-0 win over Wolves last week.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy, Maddison, Perez, Amartey, Pereira, Ndidi
Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne, Daka, Soumare