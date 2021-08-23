West Ham boss David Moyes sticks with the same starting XI that came from behind to beat Newcastle in their season opener.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Dawson, Bowen, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Soucek

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste