Transfer news: Bellerin wants to leave Gunners
- Published
Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants to leave in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old Spain defender, who is the longest-serving member of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad, is hoping for a move to Inter Milan. (Metro), external
The Gunners are edging closer to deals for Lyon's 23-year-old France playmaker Houssem Aouar and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, from Anderlecht. Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 24, is also in their sights. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, a tweet by Real Madrid midfielder Isco - since deleted - hints that the Spain player will be leaving when the last 12 months of his contract are up, with interest registered from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. (Mirror), external