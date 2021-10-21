Chelsea v Norwich: What does the form show?

Excluding the first round of matches, this will be Norwich’s 38th consecutive Premier League game in the relegation zone. Only Swindon (40 in 1993-94) have ever had a longer such run in the competition.

Norwich are winless in their last 16 Premier League away games (drawn three, lost 13), netting just four goals in that run. The Canaries are without a goal in their last 10 hours and 26 minutes of play on the road in the top flight, since Emi Buendia scored against Watford in July 2020.